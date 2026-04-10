Credit: Rockies.TV

It’s not been a fun time to be a fan of the Colorado Rockies so you could only imagine what it must be like to be a team announcer calling loss after loss after loss.

The Rockies have not had a winning season since 2018 and have lost at least 100 games in each of the last three seasons with their record falling all the way to 43-119 in 2025. That tied for the third-most losses in modern MLB history.

And it didn’t get any easier for Rockies play-by-play voice Drew Goodman in San Diego on Thursday night.

Colorado was tied in the 12th inning against the Padres in San Diego. That’s when Xander Bogaerts stepped to the plate and ended matters emphatically with a walk-off grand slam home run. If you were watching the local broadcast in San Diego, you would have heard an electric call from Padres announcer Don Orsillo.

SLAM DIEGO MADNESS XANDER BOGAERTS WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/kKJ85kWnfP — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2026

But if you were listening in Colorado, you heard the exact opposite reaction from Goodman. And it was made all the more ironic because right before the fateful pitch, he complimented pitcher Valente Bellozo as a “crafty” right-hander who could get a rollover ground ball in this situation. With the bases loaded and one out, a double play ground ball would have gotten the Rockies out of the jam.

That obviously did not occur.

“Not going to happen, in fact this is going to be a walk-off grand slam,” Goodman deadpanned.

It was actually the perfect call for the moment because it perfectly captured what Rockies fans were feeling in that exact moment.

Amazingly, the loss dropped Colorado to just 6-7 on the season after a four-game winning streak. But you could understand if the announcers and the fans at home felt like they had seen this movie before.