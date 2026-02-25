Credit: KOA, MLB.tv

You know things aren’t good when the announcers for the Colorado Rockies can’t make sense of what your Major League Baseball franchise is doing.

The Los Angeles Angels are coming off consecutive seasons of finishing in dead last in the American League West, and the prognosis for the 2026 MLB season isn’t too exciting so far. As SI writer Jeff Joiner recently put it, “The Angels are a long way away from having that depth,” and “while the quality of the Angels’ versatility is in doubt, the quantity is evident.”

It doesn’t help matters that team owner Arte Moreno recently admitted that winning wasn’t a priority for Angels fans, implying it wasn’t a priority for him either.

The Angels took on the Rockies in Cactus League play on Tuesday. Jack Corrigan and Jesse Thomas were on the call for Colorado, and during a break in the second inning, they tried to make sense of the Angels’ roster strategy.

You know the Angels are in a bad place when the Rockies announcers are trash-talking them. “It’s a team, the Angels right know, that it’s hard to figure what the plan is.” Then the color guy chimes in, “A lot of Angels fans wondering that as well.” pic.twitter.com/jCk0zvZDQU — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) February 24, 2026

“A ball to [Jeimer] Candelario, another minor league veteran signee,” said Corrigan. ‘[We had] a stretch right here in a row of the three guys — [Jose] Siri, [Chris] Taylor, and now Candelario — all guys with big-league resumes, who have been brought into camp. You figure, a couple of them have a chance to make this roster. It’s a team, the Angels right know, that it’s hard to figure what the plan is.”

“A lot of Angels fans wondering that as well, I think, Jack,” added Thomas.

Corrigan and Thomas have gotten an up-close view of a Rockies franchise that hasn’t had a winning record since 2018 and has lost over 100 games in each of the last three seasons. So if they think the Angels look like they don’t know what they’re doing, trust them. They’re experts in that field.