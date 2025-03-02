Credit: The Enquirer/Sam Greene

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is reportedly considering reinstating the late Pete Rose, in news that surfaced a day after President Donald Trump announced plans to issue a “complete pardon” of the controversial former star.

ESPN reported Saturday that Rose’s longtime attorney, Jeffrey Lenkov, and the baseball legend’s oldest daughter, Fawn Rose, met with Manfred in December. They filed a petition Jan. 8 asking for Rose’s posthumous reinstatement to the sport.

“The commissioner was respectful, gracious, and actively participated in productive discussions regarding removing Rose from the ineligible list,” Lenkov told ESPN.

Rose, who died Sept. 30 at age 83, has been on MLB’s ineligible list since 1989, after an investigation found he bet on MLB games, including those involving the team he managed, the Cincinnati Reds.

As a result, Rose, a 17-time All-Star and MLB’s all-time hits leader, has been ineligible for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. According to Lenkov, Rose’s family would like to see him reinstated, “so that we could seek induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, which had long been his desire and is now being sought posthumously by his family.”

Trump posted his plans to pardon Rose on Truth Social Friday night.

“Major League Baseball didn’t have the courage or decency to put the late, great, Pete Rose, also known as ‘Charlie Hustle,’ into the Baseball Hall of fame,” Trump wrote. “Now he is dead, will never experience the thrill of being selected, even though he was a FAR BETTER PLAYER than most of those who made it, and can only be named posthumously. WHAT A SHAME! Anyway, over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete PARDON of Pete Rose, who shouldn’t have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING.

“Baseball, which is dying all over the place, should get off its fat, lazy ass, and elect Pete Rose, even though far too late, into the Baseball Hall of Fame!”

Trump did not specify what his proposed pardon would cover. Rose served five months in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges in 1990.

Rose, who worked briefly with Fox Sports as an MLB analyst, has become a sympathetic figure in recent years for many sports media and fans. Stephen A. Smith observed last year, “Murderers have been let off quicker.” Bob Costas, Jon Heyman and Tony Kornheiser have also said Rose deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Manfred rejected a reinstatement petition filed by Rose in 2015.

Lenkov told ESPN he had not contacted Trump about the petition, but he appreciated the president’s support.

“When he gets passionate about an issue, POTUS stands behind it,” Lenkov said of Trump. “He was passionate about Pete. Pete would have appreciated the president’s commitment to him.”