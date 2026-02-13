Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When it comes to the evolving world of prediction markets, it appears that MLB is looking to get in the game.

Speaking at the conclusion of the league’s owners meetings, Rob Manfred revealed that MLB is considering officially partnering with prediction markets. Companies such as Kalshi and Polymarket have risen in prominence in recent months and have previously struck partnerships with the NHL, MLS and UFC.

“We thought it was important for the owners to be updated on why prediction markets are different than sports betting — why we might want to consider being in be business with prediction markets in an effort to protect our integrity, to get the kind of protections we need,” Manfred said, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “The regulatory framework, very different. Obviously state by state on the sports betting side, federal on the other.”

Manfred’s comments seemingly mark shift in the league’s previous stance regarding such markets. In a memo obtained by Front Office Sports last year, MLB warned its players against “participating in ‘prediction markets’ to risk money on any outcome related to baseball games or events,” while positioning such use as a violation of its sports betting policy.

“Several companies (including Kalshi, Robinhood, and Crypto.com, among others) are now offering what they call ‘prediction markets,’ which allow members of the public to risk money on the outcome of specific events, including baseball and other sporting events,” read the August 2025 memo read.

While players would still be barred from participating such markets, Manfred’s comments indicate a newfound willingness for MLB to be publicly associated with such companies. And that’s certainly significant considering baseball’s relationship to the sports betting world, especially in the wake of last season’s scandals.

As for the prediction markets, partnerships with MLB could provide companies like Kalshi and Polymarket with their most mainstream exposure in the sports world to date. And it could also potentially open the door for other leagues — including the NFL and NBA — to similarly reverse course on their own stances regarding the industry.