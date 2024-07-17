Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball is exploring a potential overhaul of its broadcast landscape. Commissioner Rob Manfred has opened the door to a future national broadcast package.

According to the Sports Business Journal, Manfred said that discussions are happening about a national broadcast package, potentially including half the league’s teams. This suggests a move away from the current Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) system and towards a more centralized streaming model.

MLB has led the way in questioning the viability of the ability for the Bally Sports RSNs out of bankruptcy and has already taken over local rights for the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres. Last October, Manfred claimed MLB could do local broadcasts for up to half of the league on their own.

And during a recent conversation about the future of the RSN model, Manfred made sure to add that he conferred with major streaming companies at Sun Valley last week to gain insights on building products for a broad audience.

“When you have the kind of disruption that we have in the media space right now, there’s going to be all sorts of conversations about all sorts of things, and certainly, that is a topic that has been discussed,” Manfred said, via SBJ. “Those conversations are a product of owners saying, ‘Holy cow, the RSN business is really deteriorating.’ We know the future is going to be streaming. What we’re hearing from the streamers is they want a more national product, and we need to be responsive to what people want to buy.”

Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) chief Tony Clark acknowledges the league’s discussions regarding RSNs despite the union’s current non-involvement. In doing so, he emphasized the importance of staying informed as these talks could significantly impact team revenue, affecting players.

“Our antenna(s) are up, both near term and long term,” Clark said. “We’re being assured that, as you guys have heard as well, the league is still encouraged by what tomorrow may look like, even with some of the near-term challenges.”

Clark stressed that significant structural changes would require negotiation and must be collectively bargained with the union.

A national broadcast package could offer fans more access to their favorite teams, potentially eliminating blackout restrictions and offering a more streamlined viewing experience. At the same time, the league’s exploration of a national broadcast package reflects a broader trend in sports media, with leagues and teams increasingly looking to capitalize on the growth of streaming services.

While the potential impact on the RSN model and its implications for other sports leagues are intriguing, navigating the complexities of negotiations and potential revenue changes will be a significant hurdle for MLB, the MLBPA, broadcasters, and, ultimately, fans.

[SBJ]