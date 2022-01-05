Last January, veteran reporter Richard Justice announced he’d taken a buyout and was leaving MLB.com.

This week, Justice announced he had parted ways with MLB Network.

I may have picked a bad week to reveal @MLBNetwork has also shown me the door. Would anyone like to see a photo of me and the late Broken Spoke legend James White? You ain’t getting one of these babies from @Ken_Rosenthal pic.twitter.com/xX5by5IEsC — Richard Justice (@richardjustice) January 5, 2022

Justice’s departure comes days after Ken Rosenthal’s exit from MLB Network, which generated a firestorm online after a report linked his departure to critical comments about MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred a year and a half ago. I didn’t see much of anything on Justice’s Twitter feed (or in his Texas Monthly author archive) that could fit that bill, so the whole “he was mean to Rob Manfred!” argument doesn’t seem like it would apply here.

Anyway, best of luck to Justice on whatever he decides to do next. Some MLB Network programming in the spring (hopefully) sure will seem odd without Rosenthal and Justice making appearances.