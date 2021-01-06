MLBOnline OutletsBy Jay Rigdon on

After nearly a decade as MLB.com’s executuive columnust, Richard Justice announced via Twitter that he’s leaving the league outlet.

Justice’s colleagues in the world of media offered their support:

Prior to joining MLB.com, Justice wrote for the Baltimore Sun, Washington Post, Houston Chronicle, and the Dallas Morning News. He’s also currently a contributor at Texas Monthly.

Justice’s departure is the latest in a winter of high turnover at MLB.com, with beat writers like Ken Gurnick, T.R. Sullivan, Greg Johns, and Jeffrey Flanagan all also leaving.

