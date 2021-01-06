After nearly a decade as MLB.com’s executuive columnust, Richard Justice announced via Twitter that he’s leaving the league outlet.

Personal news: I took the https://t.co/8DpyxzYr6X buyout after 9 years. I was proud to be part of a team that does an extraordinary job covering the sport. I made friends for life and will miss them greatly. I had a helluva good time. pic.twitter.com/kOBJb0A7jY — Richard Justice (@richardjustice) January 6, 2021

Justice’s colleagues in the world of media offered their support:

Ok, yeah, sure, you’ve long been an example of how to cover the game, how to make the personal and personalities accessible, how to write with elegance, report with purpose, appear on TV with such knowledgeable poise I only wish I had, but, hey, really what are you writing next? — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) January 6, 2021

The game is going to miss you a great deal, as will all of us who came across you. I have always enjoyed reading your work on MLB. — Neil Solondz (@neilsolondz) January 6, 2021

One of the best parts of being a ball writer is the camaraderie with somebody like you, Richard. Always gracious, funny, thoughtful and caring about others. You’ll be missed. Congrats on a great career my friend. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) January 6, 2021

Richard, you are one of the truly good people on the planet (and have always enjoyed coming across you on runs on the road). I have been reading you longer than I have known you and have always been a huge fan in every possible way. You’re the best, always. — Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) January 6, 2021

Prior to joining MLB.com, Justice wrote for the Baltimore Sun, Washington Post, Houston Chronicle, and the Dallas Morning News. He’s also currently a contributor at Texas Monthly.

Justice’s departure is the latest in a winter of high turnover at MLB.com, with beat writers like Ken Gurnick, T.R. Sullivan, Greg Johns, and Jeffrey Flanagan all also leaving.