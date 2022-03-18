Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joined the Rich Eisen Show Thursday morning and he was asked about the club’s pitching rotation, including Trevor Bauer.

Bauer remains on administrative leave amid Major League Baseball and the MLBPA’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy. The 31-year-old pitcher was accused of sexual assault last summer, though charges were never filed.

“I noticed one name that didn’t get mentioned by you right there is Trevor Bauer, what can you tell me about him?” Eisen asked the Dodgers manager.

“I really can’t, I just don’t have the information,” Roberts answered. “I’m just gonna kind of focus on the guys that are in camp. Until I know more, until he’s with us, I just can’t comment because I just don’t know enough information. But I’m sure as time goes on, we’ll know more.”

The person in charge of the Rich Eisen Show Twitter account at that time used Roberts’ response to tweet, “Dodgers manager Dave Roberts just told us he plans to NOT have Trevor Bauer for the foreseeable future, if ever again.”

Bauer blasted the Rich Eisen Show Twitter account Thursday afternoon for misrepresenting Roberts’ comments, adding “Media at it again. This is an outright lie.” Less than one hour later, the Rich Eisen Show admitted the gaffe, claiming their original tweet “was an inaccurate portrayal of Roberts’ comments” and shared audio of the actual quote.

Media at it again. This is an outright lie. Here’s what was actually said: Rich: "I noticed one name that didn't get mentioned by you right there, and it's Trevor Bauer. What can you tell me about him?" Dave: "Yeah, I really can't and it's not just trying to… I don't have pic.twitter.com/EiVLTgUgJ6 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) March 17, 2022

A previous tweet from our account characterizing Dave Roberts not expecting Trevor Bauer soon or "if ever again" has been deleted. It was an inaccurate portrayal of Roberts' comments in an appearance on today's show, which can be heard in its entirety here. We regret the error. pic.twitter.com/wncibssGkX — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 17, 2022

Bauer has pushed back on what what he terms misinformation surrounding the sexual assault allegations that were brought against him last summer. Earlier this month, Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against Deadspin alleging articles were written “with the purpose of humiliating him and ruining his baseball career.”

The former Cy Young Award winner has not pitched since June 29, 2021 and his administrative leave was recently extended through April 16. Last month, Los Angeles prosecutors decided not to charge Bauer for allegedly sexually and physically abusing a woman he met through social media, citing an inability to prove the accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.