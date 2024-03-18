Apr 15, 2014; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants public announcer Renel Brooks-Moon speaks before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

After 24 seasons behind the microphone at Oracle Park as the PA announcer for the San Francisco Giants, Renel Brooks-Moon will not return to the role in 2024, the team announced Monday.

Brooks-Moon had been with the team since they moved into Oracle Park in 2000.

The Giants released a statement thanking Brooks-Moon for her service and calling the decision to part ways “mutual and amicable.”

NBC Bay Area’s Giants reporter Alex Pavlovic shared the statement, which can be read below.

The Giants announced that Renel Brooks-Moon will no longer be the public address announcer. Renel had been introducing players since Oracle Park opened: pic.twitter.com/0NPnumKGYz — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 18, 2024

Brooks-Moon was one of MLB’s first female African-American public address announcers and was the second female public address announcer in Giants history, following Sherry Davis who served in the role from 1993-99.

The Giants plan to name the PA booth at Oracle Park after Brooks-Moon in the future, and there will be a ceremony held during a game.

Per the statement, the sides were in discussions on a contract extension but obviously, that didn’t come to be. Following Monday’s announcement, plenty of fans and media members took to social media to voice their displeasure.

Displeasure expressed by me. — David Brown (@answerdavebrown) March 18, 2024

If an organization can’t get a deal done with a beloved figure like Renel after “extensive discussions,” that’s just huge misstep. No other way around it. https://t.co/3EUS4K7Xjp — Jeff Young (@BaseballJeff1) March 18, 2024

is it really retiring/emerita if it’s because of contract negotiations https://t.co/sXEH9s5Mrk — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) March 18, 2024

giants ownership continually seems to not understand what we love about giants baseball https://t.co/fnyEz0wIxd — ctal (@chantball) March 18, 2024

The past couple of offseasons have been particularly tough on Giants fans, as the team continues to strike out on big-name free agents such as Aaron Judge last offseason and Shohei Ohtani this offseason. Losing a beloved and respected voice of the team likely won’t do any favors for the organization.

[Alex Pavlovic]