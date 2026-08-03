Credit: REDS.TV; Major League Baseball

While the Major League Baseball trade deadline can be a lot of fun for fans to follow, it’s the opposite for players. The days leading up to it are stressful and emotional for players and their families, with rumors that are hard to ignore, and front offices sometimes preparing players for the possibility of a trade. Many big leaguers and prospects will get informed by Monday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline that they’ve been traded and need to move their lives to a new location instantly.

In the case of Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, he was selected in the first round (11th overall pick) out of high school by Cincinnati in the 2015 MLB Draft. He came up through the Reds’ farm system and has spent all seven of his major-league seasons with Cincinnati. He knows nothing but being a Red, and he’s spent the last 11 years of his life with the organization.

The Reds are 53-58 and fall on the potential “seller” side of things this deadline. Stephenson is a free agent this offseason, and he’s expected to generate a lot of interest on the trade market before Monday’s deadline. On Sunday, Stephenson hit his ninth home run of the season in what could be his last plate appearance with the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson goes yard off Camilo Doval who is pitching in his Pirates debut pic.twitter.com/uhrCb4llDJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 2, 2026

And in a postgame interview, Stephenson spoke with REDS.TV reporter Jim Day and was overcome with emotion after playing what might be his final game with Cincinnati.

Tyler Stephenson gets emotional in his postgame interview after hitting a home run in what could be his final at-bat with the Reds. Amazing dude. He’s been awesome to this city. #Reds pic.twitter.com/TV1HKobvEl — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) August 2, 2026

“Now, no one knows what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Day said to Stephenson. “Your first at-bat in a Reds uniform was a home run. Not knowing what tomorrow reads, that could be poetic what just happened. Were there any thoughts when you were rounding the bases?”

“Ah, man, I’m gonna be emotional,” Stephenson said, as he got choked up. “It was pretty special. Yeah, I don’t know. There’s a lot going on. Yeah.”

“I know there is,” Day said, before getting emotional himself and showing support for Stephenson. “And I’m not looking for you to comment on this. But let the record show, you’re a good man, you’re a pro’s pro, and you’re a pleasure to be around every day.”

“Thank you,” Stephenson said, while struggling to fight back tears.

Stephenson also met with the media in the clubhouse, and regarding the trade deadline, he said, “I’m just ready for it to be over with.”