Credit: Reds.TV

The New York Mets are hosting the Cincinnati Reds this week and decided to honor them by offering a limited-edition Skyline Chili egg roll at Citi Field.

Like most things with the Mets, all those good intentions led to something disastrous.

The Reds broadcasters were curious about the Cincinnati-Chinese fusion food, and reporter Jim Day was assigned to sample it.

It did not go well.

As someone who has been a part of many on-air breakdowns, this is one of the funniest videos I have ever seen. No notes, it’s perfect. pic.twitter.com/xVxLKZpdqR — Ryan Bailey (@Aggro) May 28, 2026

“I can’t imagine this is true Skyline,” said a dubious Day. “First of all, it’s very greasy.”

With that, he took a bite and could only muster an “Umm.”

“That’s not the world’s most ringing endorsement,” replied play-by-play announcer John Sadak.

Day added that his mother taught him not to eat with his mouth full, though that was clearly just a reason not to say how horrible the eating experience was. To his credit, despite seeming very perturbed after two bites, he kept going in order to facilitate a full review.

“This is the lowest point of my career, and I have had some low ones,” Day said. “What do the kids say, mid? This is below mid. Taking one for the team, you guys are killing me.”

Sadak and analyst Jeff Brantley couldn’t stop laughing at Day’s misery.

“So his review was: Um, um. I would like to apologize to Mom. I will give it one more try and oof.” Sadak added. “Then, he called it the lowest point of his career.”

“I got grease all over my hands,” added Day. “The things I do for my job.”

All that to watch the Reds lose 4-2 to the Mets, too.