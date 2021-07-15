Yankees-Red Sox
Thursday night’s Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game, which was set to air nationally on ESPN, has been postponed following positive COVID-19 tests within the Yankees’ organization. That game was the only MLB game scheduled Thursday in the return from the All-Star break. It was also going to be the start of a four-game series; it’s unclear as of yet if further games will be affected. (If they do, that has big national TV implications, as Friday is set to be a MLB Network showcase game, Saturday is set to air nationally on Fox, and Sunday is set to air nationally on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.)  Here’s the Yankees’ release on this:

Following positive COVID-19 tests within the New York Yankees organization, Thursday night’s game between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball will continue to provide scheduling updates as available.

Here’s more from MLB.com Yankees’ beat writer Bryan Hoch on comments from Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman:

Lindsay Adler of The Athletic noted that Cashman also said the positive-testing players are doing okay for the moment, which does add to the calls for vaccination as a preventative measure against serious outcomes:

And she noted that Cashman said the confirmed positives were already vaccinated.

Here are some more updates on this, from Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal and Buster Olney and Marly Rivera of ESPN:

We’ll see what this means for the rest of this Red Sox-Yankees series. But for now, this certainly sabotaged MLB’s plan of coming back from the All-Star Break with a showcase national game. And it took away some desirable programming from ESPN along the way.

