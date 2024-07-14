Apr 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas may not be an All-Star, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see him in Texas this week.

ESPN and MLB Network have tabbed the former first-round pick to join their broadcast teams for All-Star Week.

As first reported by The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, Casas will appear on ESPN’s 2024 MLB Home Run Derby coverage and participate in MLB Network’s coverage of the All-Star Game on Tuesday. He is expected to be a co-host during Monday’s Home Run Derby coverage for ESPN, appear on MLB’s TikTok channels alongside Kaitlin Maniscalco, and also appear on MLB Network’s media day show.

You’ll see Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas during MLB All-Star week, but not in his usual role. https://t.co/hpxQT7MEmU — NESN (@NESN) July 14, 2024

Casas is the latest active player to dive their head into the world of sports broadcasting, a growing trend across all major sports. It also makes sense for the Red Sox infielder to do this when you consider he’s currently on the injured list. This gets the 24-year-old off the pine and gives him something to do while also helping him build his brand.

Putting him on an array of their channels also shows some ambition on his end. Perhaps Casas will become someone considered for future broadcasting roles. He’d be far from the first athlete to make that transition.

