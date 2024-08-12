Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

During an at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning of Sunday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was overheard by NESN audiences uttering a homophobic slur in the direction of a heckling fan.

With a count of 1-2, Duran steps out of the box before the next pitch. In the NESN broadcast, a fan can be heard off-camera saying “You need a tennis racket” to him. The outfielder looks towards the fan and responds.

“Shut up, you f*****g f*****,” Duran can be heard saying.

NESN mics picked up Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran calling a heckling fan a “f*cking f*****” during Sunday’s game (Warning, slur included in clip below) pic.twitter.com/R6UYjJqnCJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2024

It did not appear that the NESN broadcasting team heard the slur or were aware of it being said.

After the game, Duran released a statement, which was distributed by the team.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” wrote Duran. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

The Red Sox also released a statement of their own, saying the matter was discussed with Duran.

“The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game,” reads the statement. “We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

The incident comes several days after Duran was captured on NESN camera apparently calling a fan a “b*tch.”

