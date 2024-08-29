Photo credit: NESN

There might not be a lot of love for the Boston Red Sox as they fall further from a playoff spot, but there certainly appears to be a lot of love in their radio booth.

Sean McDonough, Lou Merloni and Will Flemming were in the radio booth for Boston’s Wednesday night game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. At the start of the sixth inning, Flemming casually mentioned he’d like to get another invite to the Boston Golf Club. And then he sent the broadcast off the rails with one word, “threesome.”

Oh good lord the Red Sox broadcast booth was at a lost of words after hearing this wild comment 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/vRIaP0lc07 — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) August 29, 2024



“How about a little threesome? This booth, we could do some damage” Flemming suggested. But before he could even finish his thought, the booth was overtaken by uncontrollable laughter.

Officially, that was 11 seconds of uncontrollable cackling spawned by Flemming’s unsuccessful pitch for McDonough and Merloni to join him in a threesome.

“On the golf course, I mean,” the Red Sox broadcaster clarified with a chuckle before he attempted to redirect the broadcast back to baseball. “0-2 to Ernie Clement.”

The chemistry in the Red Sox radio booth was on another level Wednesday night, but unfortunately for Flemming, it’s probably not going to spill onto the golf course. From the sounds of their fifth inning conversation, Flemming might not be the best golfer. There weren’t any takers for his initial request for another invite to the Boston Golf Club and it doesn’t seem like the “threesome” suggestion was going to change any opinions. Although it was great for a laugh.

[Boston Red Sox Radio]