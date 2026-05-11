Credit: NBC Sports Boston

If you can’t take the heat, stay off Instagram.

On Friday, NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Holley expressed doubts about the Boston Red Sox’s honesty regarding Roman Anthony’s ongoing injury situation.

“I understand why all teams do it, but let’s just be honest. All teams lie. They lie about injuries, they just do,” said Holley. “Tell me a forthcoming organization in this city when it comes to injuries. They just don’t. So when the Red Sox did it, like, why are we doing this? Why are you playing games with us? This is an unnecessary lie. We know you’re lying. Stop it. ‘He’s day-to-day.’ No, he’s not! And then Chad Tracy doubling down, ‘Oh, he’s gonna be on the IL, on the shorter end-‘ No, he’s not, Chad! No, he’s not! He’s not!”

Holley added that while he has previously said he thinks Anthony was the Red Sox’s best player last season, “this has to be one of the biggest flops that we’ve seen.”

Here’s the entire clip: Not sure why Michael Holley would call out Chad Tracy and the Red Sox for lying about Roman Anthony’s hand injury and not expect the team to get pissed off? https://t.co/my6HlutRgK pic.twitter.com/bkmzzTXgWh — Tyler Leighton (@SoxSigns) May 10, 2026

The Red Sox seemed very optimistic about Anthony’s return right before he was placed on the 10-day injured list, and there is mounting concern about the truth as the young player begins to develop a reputation for being injury-prone.

That clip of Holley made its way back to Boston’s clubhouse, and Boston outfielder Jarren Duran shared it as an Instagram story with the text, “They let people like this on NBC Sports,” followed by a clown emoji and a crying laughing emoji.

Duran, who is in the midst of a brutal season in which he’s hitting .194 with a .577 OPS in 33 games, seems to have received some negative feedback by making this his concern. While he could have just deleted the story and been done with it, Duran took it one step further and nuked his entire Instagram account.

That’s certainly one way to handle it.

It looks like Jarren Duran deleted his Instagram account. I assume it’s related to this screenshot of his IG story that’s been making its way around today 😬 https://t.co/wG9uxoTOVf — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) May 10, 2026

Holley’s words were pretty harsh, and it’s fair for Duran to want to defend a teammate, but given the way the season has played out for the Red Sox so far, this is the last kind of thing players need to be engaging in. You can understand why Duran, who has put his foot in his mouth before, would want to back off the criticism, though deleting his entire account seems a bit overkill.