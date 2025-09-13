Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Fans of the Boston Red Sox typically reserve their comments for players on the New York Yankees whenever the two AL East rivals face off. But on Friday, one frustrated Red Sox fan could not help but criticize Red Sox second baseman David Hamilton during an at-bat of his, which just so happened to get captured on the Apple TV+ broadcast of the game.

The vast majority of Red Sox fans at Fenway Park on Friday night likely found themselves frustrated with how the game was going by the time the bottom of the seventh inning came around, as Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil had allowed no hits and held the Red Sox scoreless through his six innings of work.

However, one Red Sox fan in particular spoke candidly about his frustrations with David Hamilton in particular, explaining that Hamilton “should not be in the league.” The comment was captured on the broadcast as Apple TV attempted to show a view of the field from the seats above the Green Monster.

“This guy literally should not even be in the league,” said the fan. How do we have nobody better than this?”

Apple TV airs a Red Sox fan saying “this guy literally should not even be in the league,” while David Hamilton bats 😂 pic.twitter.com/yLvsW7I4cH — Schandy (@D_Schandy24) September 13, 2025

Wayne Randazzo and Dontrelle Willis heard the Red Sox fan on the broadcast joking about the possibility that they may have been talking about their work as broadcasters.

“He’s not talking about me, is he?” asked Randazzo.

“He’s probably talking about me,” replied Willis. “But that’s okay.”

It’s obviously an incredibly harsh statement from the fan. But Hamilton has had his struggles at the plate throughout the season, hitting for just a .200 batting average and a .258 on-base percentage, which were both the lowest of anyone in the starting lineup for the Red Sox on Friday.

Unfortunately for the fan, his comment about Hamilton would only be a precursor of things to come in the at-bat, as he struck out swinging. And to make matters worse, the Yankees would maintain their lead and come away with a 4-1 victory over the Red Sox.