Michael Kay’s signature home run call has become a staple on New York Yankees broadcasts over the years. But unfortunately for Yankee fans, the lone home run call from Kay in Friday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays was all for naught after Jose Caballero stole the show with one of the early candidates for Catch of the Year in the 2025 MLB season.

Friday’s matchup was a classic pitcher’s duel, with both Yankees starter Carlos Rodon and Rays starter Drew Rasmussen delivering quality starts, allowing only one run between the two.

In the top of the eight inning, Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice nearly opened the floodgates for the Yankees, lacing a line drive to right field that looked destined to leave the park.

However, Caballero had other plans, leaping up and robbing Rice of a home run. In the process, it also ruined Michael Kay’s patented home run call, which he had already started when Caballero made the play.

“Deep to right field off the bat of Rice,” said Kay. “There it goes… He makes the catch. Let’s see if they double him up. And he gets back in time. What a catch by Caballero! It was out, and he makes the leap and takes the home run away.”

Ridiculous home run robbery by Jose Caballero! Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay thought this was gone until it wasn’t pic.twitter.com/mvdpC8Gi1V — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 19, 2025

Naturally, Yankees fans gave Kay a bit of flack for the error on social media.

Michael Kay has zero gauge on where balls are going tonight — x – 32 (@caucasianzack) April 19, 2025

how many times has Michael Kay actually been fooled? — John Reid (@JohnReid9912) April 19, 2025

Michael Kay pulled off a John Sterling thinking it was gone — 2025 NY Yankees Fan (@brianspeaksnow) April 19, 2025

It’s not the first time that Michael Kay has prematurely given his “There it goes” call on a hit that didn’t end up leaving the park. And to be fair to him, Rice’s hit would have left the park had Caballero not made the spectacular catch.

Still, the error was particularly painful for Yankees fans, considering how lackluster the Yankees’ offense was throughout the game. Simply put, Rice’s home run would have given the Yankees some much-needed insurance heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.

Fortunately, the Yankees wouldn’t need Rice’s home run anyway, as the bullpen would go on to keep the shutout intact en route to a 1-0 victory, the fifth win in a row for the team.