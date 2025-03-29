Photo Credit: FanDuel Sports Network Sun

The Tampa Bay Rays took the field on Friday in their season-opening game against the Colorado Rockies at their temporary home, George M. Steinbrenner Field, the spring training site for the New York Yankees. But unfortunately, the organization, and in particular, Rays owner Stuart Sternberg, wasn’t very well received by the fanbase.

In the top of the seventh inning of Friday’s game during a mound visit, a “sell the team” chant was captured on the broadcast of the game on FanDuel Sports Network Sun.

Audible “Sell the team” chants at Steinbrenner Field. We presume these are Rays fans but if any Rockies fans made the trip, they are likely to join in. pic.twitter.com/Spn9yotYYn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 28, 2025

The chants were audible in the park, as well.

We have a “sell the team” chant. pic.twitter.com/SI2UagXqxZ — Paul Driscoll (@ThePaulDriscoll) March 28, 2025

Tampa will be playing its home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field for the entirety of the 2025 season after their previous home, Tropicana Field, was significantly damaged by Hurricane Milton, which has obviously raised questions as to what the organization plans to do in the future.

Sternberg had previously discussed his interest in returning to Tropicana Field once it is repaired, which is expected to be done by the start of the 2026 season.

A deal to build a new $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg close to Tropicana Field was reached, but Sternberg backed out of just two weeks before their season opener. That frustrated MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, among others,

On the bright side for Sternberg and the Rays, they were able to get their season started off on the right foot, coming away with a 3-2 victory courtesy of a walk-off home run from Kameron Misner, the first home run of his career.

RAYS OPENING DAY WALK-OFF HOMER AT STEINBRENNER FIELD! Kameron Misner crushes the walk-off blast. Dewayne Staats with the call for FanDuel Sports Network Sun. ⚾️💣🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/CY08BTwQbO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 28, 2025

We saw in the 2024 MLB season with the then-Oakland Athletics just how vocal a fanbase can be when they believe they have been treated unfairly by their respective team owners.

So, unless we see Sternberg have a change of heart and invest in his team with a new stadium, or potentially sell the team, these kinds of chants could end up becoming a trend throughout the season.