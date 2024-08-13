Photo Credit: Bally Sports Florida

As we approach the start of the NFL season, fantasy football players who finished in last place in their respective leagues get a chance to redeem themselves. For one fan in particular who attended Monday’s Tampa Bay Rays-Houston Astros game, the new NFL season can’t come soon enough.

Every fantasy football league has its own punishment for players finishing in last place. Some pay for the costs of a live fantasy draft the next season. Some get an embarrassing tattoo to represent their last-place result. And some are forced to be publicly embarrassed by dressing up as a clown at an MLB game.

This last punishment is what one fan endured at the Rays-Astros game. And to add insult to injury, he was captured on the Rays broadcast, leading Rays broadcasters Dewayne Staats and Brian Anderson to roast him.

“I’m gonna guess that he’s not really good at a fantasy sport,” said Anderson. “Probably came in last place and had to go as a clown to the ballgame. He looks very sad too. That’s not a happy clown.”

“Well, you know, he wasn’t very good in the football pool,” added Staats.

The Rays broadcasters tore into this fan who seemingly finished in last place in fantasy football. “Probably came in last place and had to go as a clown to the ballgame. He looks very sad too.” pic.twitter.com/7FCQZkrmVb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 13, 2024

It’s bad enough to have to attend a baseball game in a clown costume while wearing a shirt reading “I suck at fantasy.” But to have thousands of viewers at home hear the broadcast roasting you about how bad you are at fantasy football has to be another level of embarrassment.

Perhaps the only saving grace for this fan is that football season is approaching, and he will have a chance to turn his fortunes around.

