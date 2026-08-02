Credit: SNY

The New York Mets celebrated the 40th anniversary of their 1986 World Series title on Saturday at Citi Field. Members of the 1986 Mets team reunited in a pregame ceremony on the field before Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

1986 ➡️ 2026 pic.twitter.com/X9l0cm3qxi — New York Mets (@Mets) August 1, 2026

During the game, the SNY broadcast continued the celebration and interviewed players from the 1986 squad. That included Ray Knight, who scored the winning run in Game 6 against the Boston Red Sox.

SNY reporter Steve Gelbs interviewed Knight, a former baseball analyst for ESPN, in the game’s top of the sixth inning.

Knight explained that the 1986 Mets teammates “love each other.”

He then went into more detail about their camaraderie, and it even led to him dropping an F-bomb on the broadcast.

“We hug,” Knight explained. “And, you know, I had four or five guys that gave me a kiss on the cheek. I kissed a couple of guys on the cheek. People can think what they want to think. I don’t give a f*ck.”

“We hug. And, you know, I had four or five guys that gave me a kiss on the cheek. I kissed a couple of guys on the cheek. People can think what they want to think. I don’t give a f*ck.” – Ray Knight on his 1986 Mets teammates pic.twitter.com/9lTQjot3v0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 1, 2026

Gelbs laughed as Knight continued.

“But I do know one thing,” Knight, a former Cincinnati Reds manager, said. “I like going to war with those men. And we had so many things to happen that season. And the biggest part of that was winning. We just won, and won, and won.”

Things are always eventful on the SNY broadcasts, but usually not because of the kind of commentary Knight provided on Saturday.