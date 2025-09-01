Photo Credit: Rangers Sports Network.

During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Texas Rangers and Athletics, Rangers color commentator David Murphy pulled off a brilliant reverse announcer jinx.

The play in question happened in the fifth inning, with the Rangers looking to build on a 3-0 lead. With one out and a runner on second, Texas’ lead-off hitter, Josh Smith, came to the plate. As Athletics starter J.T. Ginn was still in the game, Smith’s appearance marked the beginning of Ginn’s third time through the Rangers lineup. With the count 2-0, Jared Sandler noted how successful Texas has been recently when facing a pitcher for a third time in a game. That led to a question from Murphy.

“Is this like an automatic double?”

Murphy’s question would be prophetic. Smith lined the next pitch he saw into the right field corner.

What’s the opposite of an announcers jinx? This pic.twitter.com/QnrtPikR2C — Rangers Nation ⚾️ (@rangers__nation) August 31, 2025

“Oh, there’s a line drive, it might be,” Sandler said. “[Michael Helman] rounds third, he comes home. Smith to second. Yeah, he’s in there with a double.”

While not as well-known as the straight announcer jinx, Murphy showed that, if used properly, the reverse jinx can also be an integral part of a game’s broadcast.