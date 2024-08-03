Rangers announcer Dave Raymond seemingly forgot which team he was calling on Friday as he announced the Astros hit a home run. Photo Credit: Bally Sports Southwest. Photo Credit: Bally Sports Southwest.
The Texas Rangers hosted the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. But while the Red Sox won the game 11-6, they did not score the first run of the game.

And according to Dave Raymond’s call on Bally Sports Southwest, neither did the Rangers.

Raymond has been the primary play-by-play voice of the Rangers since 2017. In the bottom of the first inning on Friday, Texas shortstop Corey Seager drilled the first pitch he saw from Boston pitcher Kutter Crawford into the right field stands, giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

“He swings and smashes that one,” Raymond said. “A soaring drive out to right. It is — gone — 20th of the year for Corey Seager and it gets the Astros out front early.”

To be fair to Raymond, the Astros are one of the teams he called games for before eventually settling with the Rangers. So, it’s easy enough to understand how this mistake was made.

Still, mistaking the Rangers for the Houston Astros is something you might expect from the other team’s announcers. You definitely don’t expect to hear an announcer get his own team wrong, especially if it’s a team he’s been calling for several seasons.

