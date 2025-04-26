Photo Credit: Rangers Sports Network

The Dallas Mavericks have been relentlessly mocked in the aftermath of their decision to trade Luka Dončić, which has alienated their fanbase. But in the eyes of Texas Rangers broadcasters Dave Raymond and Mike Bacsik, no organization in sports has done a worse job of prioritizing its fans than the Athletics.

The Athletics will remain without a permanent home for the foreseeable future as they await the completion of their $1.75 billion new stadium in Las Vegas, which is expected to be completed by the start of the 2028 MLB season.

In the meantime, they are playing at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, where they share the ballpark with the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Understandably, the Athletics have been subject to significant criticism from fans and media members alike after their final game in Oakland, which has since carried into the 2025 MLB season.

Most recently, Dave Raymond and Mike Bacsik took a swing at the Athletics organization before Wednesday’s game, dubbing the Athletics “homeless” as they await their eventual home in Las Vegas.

Raymond and Bacsik further expanded on their discussion of the Athletics’ lack of a true home in the seventh inning of Thursday’s game after Bacsik questioned how many fans in attendance made the trip from Oakland.

“I always wonder here, the fans in Sacramento, how many drive from Oakland?” asked Bacsik. “Just die-hard Athletics fans that still want to see their team play even though they aren’t playing in their city.”

“I don’t know the answer to that question. I know it’s rhetorical. But I would suggest few, very few,” replied Raymond. “They were pretty jolted. And to be honest with you, there was all this talk that it was going to be sold out here every night. It hasn’t been close. Even running ticket specials and whatnot all the time.”

In addition to pointing out the lack of fans in attendance, Raymond criticized the A’s organization for promoting the perception that Sacramento “isn’t good enough” for the A’s by not taking the city name. At the same time, they play there for the time being.

“Part of the weirdness for me is, you know, they get Sacramento to allow them to play here for three years with the full expectation that they’re going elsewhere,” said Raymond. “You’re not good enough for us, but we’ll let you house us for a couple of years. But we’re not going to use your name. What? Why can’t they just be the Sacramento A’s for a couple of years? What does that hurt? It’s just dismissive.”

Raymond then mentioned all the complaints about the Mavericks lately, saying that the Athletics have “fumbled around” at least as much, if not more, than the Mavericks lately.

“There has been some local stuff back at the Metroplex recently. And people ask a lot… ‘Have you ever seen a professional franchise fumble around so much?’ And I say, yes, I have, the Athletics.”

Say what you will about the Mavericks’ ownership and GM Nico Harrison trading away Luka Dončić, and there’s no denying the sting it’s left on the fanbase. But at least the Mavericks are just a year removed from an NBA Finals appearance, and, more importantly, they’re still in Dallas.

On the other hand, the Athletics haven’t made the postseason since the shortened 2020 season and seem to have all but abandoned their loyal fans in Oakland.

Given that, it’s hard to argue with Raymond and Bacsik’s comments.