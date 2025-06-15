Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Sunday evening, news broke that the Boston Red Sox were, seemingly out of nowhere, trading star player Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

It’s debatable whether the move is as seismic as February’s trade, which sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis in a three-team deal. However, the shock of the news reminded many sports fans on social media of that night, when some wondered if ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania had been hacked.

While the three-time All-Star had reportedly been disgruntled with Red Sox brass (he signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract before the 2024 season), there was no indication that the franchise might be shopping its 28-year-old star. When MLB insider Robert Murray broke the news of the trade a little before 7:00 p.m. ET, the ripple effects across social media were instantaneous.

The San Francisco Giants are acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and more, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 15, 2025

ESPN’s Jeff Passan confirmed Murray’s report and added some context, but MLB fans and media didn’t need to know anything beyond the shocking news itself.

Holy fuck The Giants just got Rafael Devers. I feel like I spoke this into existence. — Molly Knight (@mollyknight.bsky.social) June 15, 2025 at 3:56 PM

Specifically, many cited the way the news of this trade compared to the Dončić trade, which similarly came out of nowhere and appeared to be incredibly one-sided.

Remember when Luka Doncic got traded out of nowhere? The Red Sox trading Rafael Devers out of nowhere on a random day in June is the closest thing to the MLB version. — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) June 15, 2025

Why does this Devers deal feel like the Luka deal? Red Sox front office bother trying to get any real prospects and real return for Devers or nah? — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 15, 2025

Even ESPN’s Karl Ravech noted the similarity during Sunday Night Baseball.

A shocked ESPN Sunday Night Baseball crew continues reacting to the Rafael Devers trade into the Giants-Dodgers game. Karl Ravech mentions the Luka Dončić trade. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) June 15, 2025 at 4:30 PM

There are sure to be a lot of reports and rumors come Monday (the Red Sox have already started lobbing some P.R. grenades out there to defend the move).