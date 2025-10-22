Photo Credit: Jeopardy! on YouTube; Fox

With the 2025 World Series arriving, Jeopardy! leaned into the baseball theme for Monday’s edition of the television quiz game show.

MLB on Fox broadcasters delivered clues for a “Postseason Heroes” category on Jeopardy!.

One of the answers was appropriately the late, great, Vin Scully- a legendary World Series broadcaster, as well as the longtime play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who face the Toronto Blue Jays in this year’s World Series. And even better, the clue was provided by Joe Davis, who replaced Scully as the voice of the Dodgers.

MLB on Fox studio host Kevin Burkhardt introduced the category: “Every postseason has its stars and stories, and MLB on Fox will bring you the 2025 heroes live, and some from past years in a category today.”

Alex Rodriguez offered the first clue after a contestant made a $1,000 selection.

“Acclaimed as the greatest defensive third baseman ever, this 16-time Gold Glove winner dominated the 1970 postseason, hitting .583 in the ALCS before leading the Orioles to a World Series with a red-hot bat and spectacular play in the field,” Rodriguez said.

Contestant Nick gave the correct answer: “Who is Brooks Robinson?”

Davis, the World Series play-by-play announcer for Fox, teamed up with broadcast partner John Smoltz to provide the next clue at $800.

“In Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, Kirk Gibson’s dramatic game-winning homer gave us iconic calls from two broadcasting legends,” Davis began.

“On radio, Jack Buck’s ‘I don’t believe what I just saw,'” Smoltz said.

“And on television, ‘She is gone’ from this late legend,” Davis said.

Nick was all over that one as well: “Who is Vin Scully?”

Fox analyst Derek Jeter offered the next clue at $600.

“I’ve gotten all kinds of praise for making the flip play to cut down Jeremy Giambi in the 2001 ALDS, but it wouldn’t have mattered without a great catch and tag by this All-Star catcher, my Yankees teammate for 17 seasons and five World Series titles,” Jeter said.

Contestant Amanda correctly responded, “Who is (Jorge) Posada?”

Fox MLB insider Ken Rosenthal had the duties for the $400 clue.

“Don Larsen had a career record of just 81 wins and 91 losses,” Rosenthal said. “But in 1956, against a stacked Brooklyn lineup that included five future Hall of Famers, he became the first and still the only pitcher to toss one of these gems in the World Series. 27 Dodgers up, 27 Dodgers down.”

Amanda nailed that one, too: “What is a perfect game?”

Fox analyst David Ortiz provided the final clue at $200.

“My Red Sox were facing elimination by the Yankees when I hit a 12th-inning homer to win Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS, as we overcame the hex known as the curse of this man,” Ortiz said.

And Amanda made it three in a row: “Who is Babe Ruth?”

It frequently doesn’t go well in the sports department from Jeopardy! contestants, so that was impressive work from Amanda and Nick.