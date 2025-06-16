Credit: USA TODAY

The Archdiocese of Chicago celebrated the election of Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV on Saturday at Rate Field. The newly installed pope addressed those in attendance via an eight-minute video, in which he urged Catholics to be a “light of hope” and to work towards making the world a better place.

There was perhaps no better place for Pope Leo XIV (born Robert Francis Prevost) to speak with the citizens of Chicago. Born in the city and raised in its suburbs, the first American-born pope represents his hometown through his lifelong devotion to the Chicago White Sox. And as such, he’s learned a thing or two about taking lessons from losing.

In fact, he made this abundantly clear the following day as part of a social media message.

“In our competitive society, where it seems that only the strong and winners deserve to live, sport also teaches us how to lose,” read the Pope’s X account Sunday morning. “It forces us, in learning the art of losing, to confront our fragility, our limitations and our imperfections. It is through the experience of these limits that we open our hearts to hope. Athletes who never make mistakes, who never lose, do not exist.”

While this was part of a larger message about the ways people can rethink their perspective on the world, American sports fans recognized the signs of a White Sox fan from a mile away.

He really *is* a White Sox fan https://t.co/l0F34tOApU pic.twitter.com/gIqN1dcYHN — Patrick T. Brown (@PTBwrites) June 15, 2025

Wow he really is an honest to god White Sox fan https://t.co/JY9CMYhRza — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) June 15, 2025

spoken like a true Chicago sports fan https://t.co/alD46pFAQ1 — Megan Schuster (@megschuster) June 15, 2025

When the White Sox lose in 11 innings after a mass in your honor at Sox Park: https://t.co/ma71UwwwZI — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) June 15, 2025

Many other fandoms were quick to claim this as proof the pope was talking about their favorite team as well. However, there’s something that rings especially true for White Sox faithful. Since the team’s 2005 World Series appearance, they’ve only made the playoffs three times and have yet to win a series. They’re also coming off of back-to-back seasons with more than 100 losses, including a 41-121 finish last year. They currently find themselves in last place in the AL Central once more with a 23-49 record.

Pope Leo XIV might want fans to embrace the “art of losing,” but we have to imagine that he’s pressing God to cut the White Sox some slack in the foreseeable future.