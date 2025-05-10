Photo Credit: Fox/Joe Binder on X.

We can say without question that the MLB loyalties of Pope Leo XIV are with the Chicago White Sox.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost, is the first American-born pope in history. The pope’s Chicago ties (he was born in The Windy City) have led to speculation about whether he’ll bless the city’s teams, which have generally seen better days. After the election of His Holiness, the Chicago Cubs posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the new pope is a fan. But that appears to be incorrect.

In 2005, the White Sox won their first World Series since 1917. It was the first (and to date, only) American League pennant for the South Siders since 1959 and only the second trip to the Fall Classic since their infamous trip in 1919. Joe Binder of Sox on 35th shared video on Friday of Game 1 of the World Series.

The video featured the man we now know as Pope Leo XIV was seen on camera, cheering for the White Sox in the ninth inning.

Pope Leo XIV made the broadcast while at Game 1 of the 2005 World Series pic.twitter.com/VGSqkRFsSB — Joe Binder (@JoeBinder) May 9, 2025

Joe Buck, who called that series on Fox, quipped, “Wonder if he told friends that I was rooting for the Astros.”

Wonder if he told friends that I was rooting for the Astros. https://t.co/Zxu3rD6be7 — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 9, 2025

Further proof comes from the pope’s brother, John Prevost. He said (per Dorothy Tucker and Todd Feurer, CBS Sports Chicago) that his brother has cheered for the White Sox “as long as I’ve known him.”

A lot has changed since 2005. Robert Prevost is now Pope Leo XIV. While the White Sox and Astros still play at the same venues as in 2005, U.S. Cellular Field and Minute Maid Park are now known as Rate Field and Daikin Park, respectively. The Astros now play in the American League, making another World Series between the two impossible (and the present state of the White Sox is no less of a barrier).

But despite the changes over the last two decades, the Pope still cheers for the South Siders.