Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and a photo of Wendy’s. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images; Fred Squillante/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn

The Pittsburgh Pirates appeared to be on the upswing entering the second half, but after four straight losses, the Pirates find themselves 55-56 and 2.5 games back of the National League’s third Wild Card slot.

And after Friday’s 8-7 loss to the last-place Cincinnati Reds, a Pirates fan called into 93.7 The Fan to sound off on the struggles, and he did so while in the Wendy’s drive-thru.

The conversation between the caller, Steve, and 93.7 The Fan host Dan Zangrilli turned into great comedy.

“These 13 games are probably some of the most important 13 games,” Steve began on the 93.7 The Fan postgame show.

“But Steve, what a familiar place,” Zangrilli interjected. “What a familiar place. What a comfortable chair in which we sit.”

Steve began to reply before a voice was heard in the background, asking, “What can I get started for you?”

“Over the last decade, um, hold on one second, Dan,” Steve said.

“What was that? Are you in the drive-thru?” Zangrilli asked.

“Yeah, I am,” Steve responded. “I’m sorry. I apologize. I’m trying to get my son a thing.”

Things have gotten so bad with the Pirates that people are calling the @937theFan postgame show from the Wendy’s drive-thru. pic.twitter.com/3A33OYlUS0 — Dom DiTommaso (@DomDiTommaso) August 1, 2026

“Where are you at? Hold on, give me a sec. Give me a second,” Zangrilli said. “Where are you at? Are you stress-eating right now?”

“No, I’m trying to get it for my son,” Steve said. “I’m just trying to get it for him.”

“Where are you?” Zangrilli asked again.

“Wendy’s, at Latrobe,” Steve explained.

“What are you getting?” Zangrilli inquired.

“Two Big Bacon Classics,” Steve answered.

“Can you order me a therapy Frosty?” Zangrilli asked.

“Ha! I don’t know if they have that, dude,” Steve said.

“No, just eat it on my behalf,” Zangrilli suggested. “You need something to soothe the pain. Find comfort in food. Stress-eat, if you would, for me. Please.”

Credit to Zangrilli for getting to the bottom of this one and turning it into a hilarious segment.