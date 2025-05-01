Photo credit: Screenshot from Pittsburgh’s DSEN on YouTube

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton appeared emotionally shaken during his postgame press conference after witnessing a fan tragically freefall to the field.

In the seventh inning of their game against the Chicago Cubs from PNC Park Wednesday night, Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double that gave the Pirates a 4-3 lead. With Pirates players rounding the bases and the crowd cheering, one fan horrifically fell from the right field bleachers, more than 20 feet onto the warning track.

The video, which can be found on social media, shows the shirtless fan jumping up in excitement, before propelling himself over the guard rail and plummeting to the ground. According to KDKA in Pittsburgh, the man who is in his 20s, remains in critical condition after suffering a skull fracture. Police are treating the incident as accidental in nature.

The fan was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field, with play resuming about 10 minutes later. But a state of shock undoubtedly remained throughout the stadium and city. After the game, Pirates manager Derek Shelton met with the media, but had no interest in celebrating the win.

Shelton’s post game. He walked out after this. Baseball is insignificant right now. @KDKA https://t.co/cJIpywzE3r pic.twitter.com/aFznwlqkWX — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) May 1, 2025



“Before we start, I just want to offer thoughts and prayers with the incident that happened earlier in the game and thank both our medical staff, the Cubs medical staff, EMS, everybody that got to the gentleman and just ask everybody to keep him in your prayers,” Shelton said.

Shelton was then asked to assess how “disturbing” the moment was. Players could be seen immediately pointing to right field after witnessing the fall from the dugout.

“Even though it’s 350 feet away,” Shelton explained, “the fact of how it went down, and then lying motionless while a play is going on…it’s extremely unfortunate. I mean, that’s an understatement.”

It was the only topic Shelton discussed during his postgame press conference, leaving the media room after less than two minutes.

Pirates chairman Bob Nutting released a statement on the incident Thursday morning.

“We are all deeply saddened and truly heartbroken after the terrible accident that occurred last night. It was one of the most difficult moments many of us have ever experienced. We are devastated. Pirates baseball is a community, and our fans are like family. In times like these, we must come together, support one another, and keep him and his loved ones in our prayers. We also want to thank and appreciate the efforts of the first responders who rushed to his attention and provided him with compassionate care.”

Shelton is not in Pittsburgh for the Pirates Thursday afternoon series finale with the Cubs, a prescheduled absence to attend his son’s graduation at Florida Atlantic University.