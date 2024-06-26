Photo Credit: AT&T Sportsnet

Tuesday’s outing for Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene went horribly in a number of ways. He only made it four innings before being replaced by reliever Buck Farmer. But that unfortunately wasn’t even the worst part of his start, as he happened to throw up on the mound for all to see on only the second batter of the game.

After Greene threw the first pitch of the at-bat to Pirates No. 2 hitter Bryan Reynolds, he quickly turned and vomited right at his feet just below the rubber on the mound.

Hunter Greene just threw up on the mound. What in the world.#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/oKJEIvjBqM — SkenesMuse (@PaulSkenesMuse) June 25, 2024

“Woah, Hunter Greene just got sick after that pitch,” said Pirates play-by-play voice Greg Brown.

Meanwhile, the Reds broadcast offered some context as to what may have been the reason for Greene getting sick.

“Hunter Greene, who got sick during the course of his last start when he battled the incredibly hot conditions, said after the game he thought he overhydrated. Similar scene (here) with a bout of illness on the mound,” said Reds play-by-play man John Sadak.

We have a puke game in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/9goiGEQxGf — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 25, 2024

Unfortunately for Greene, things would only go downhill from here for him in this start. He would go on to allow six earned runs, including a home run to Reynolds in the same at-bat, throughout his outing.

Bryan Reynolds homers to extend his hitting streak to 22 straight games, the longest in the Majors this season! pic.twitter.com/ueK3S1w5FY — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2024

Later in the game when he was taken out in favor of Buck Farmer, Greg Brown again referenced Greene’s queasy stomach, cracking several jokes in the process as he previewed Farmer’s appearance.

“Replacing Hunter Greene, who coughed up 6 runs, 7 hits,” said Brown of Farmer. “It’s an issue when your starter doesn’t give you any length. It can be tough to stomach.”

The broadcast can't help themselves… "Replacing Hunter Greene, who coughed up 6 runs, 7 hits…" […] "It's an issue when your starter doesn't give you any length. It can be tough to stomach." https://t.co/PAqUTl3Eoz pic.twitter.com/sSBIeXd8wC — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) June 26, 2024

All in all, it was a start that Greene likely wants to get past and never look back at. But if there is a silver lining for Greene, at least he was able to keep going with his start despite the rather disgusting moment early on.

[Jomboy Media on X, Platinum Ke’Bryan on X]