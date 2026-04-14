Credit: SportsNet Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Pirates played a weekend series at one of the great shrines in sports, Wrigley Field. And it was the perfect baseball setting for the Pirates broadcast on SportsNet Pittsburgh to make a beautiful recreation of the Masters intro ahead of the prestigious golf tournament’s final-round action on Sunday.

Pirates play-by-play announcer Greg Brown played the role on SportsNet Pittsburgh that Jim Nantz does for CBS broadcasts of the Masters.

The broadcast even included the Masters theme song for the opening segment.

“It’s a tradition unlike any other,” Brown said in true Nantz form ahead of Game 3 of the Pirates’ series vs the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. “Welcome to the final round at the Wrigley.”

“Conditions, well, we might see some high scores with the heavy winds, but they couldn’t be better, in what is sure to be one for the ages,” Brown added. “And a great pairing for those of you watching, and for the thousands of patrons on hand at this historic venue, the hallowed grounds of Wrigley Field. Check out the leaderboard. Pirates better than par, but the Reds, Cardinals, Brewers, and Cubs very much in the running.”

“Hello, friends,” Brown continued. “Greg Brown, along with John Wehner, my partner. And Hannah Mears will be providing some coverage greenside today. Emotions ran high yesterday, John. Yesterday was moving day.”

That’s very well done, both by the SportsNet Pittsburgh broadcast production and by Brown in the Nantz role.