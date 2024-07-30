Photo credit: Space City Home Network

They may not have wanted it, but Houston Astros fans were gifted two calls for the price of one as closer Josh Hader notched his sixth loss of the season Monday night.

With the score tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth, Pirates center fielder Michael A. Taylor hit a three-run home run off Hader, giving Pittsburgh a lead they would not relinquish.

“That ball, drilled,” Astros play-by-play voice Todd Kalas said without much enthusiasm. “Deep to left field and forget about it, that is well out of here.” The Astros broadcast was predictably gloomy during the call, echoing the sentiment most of their fans were feeling at home. The Pirates announcer, however, was appropriately fanatical after Taylor slugged a homer off the team’s old division rival in Hader. So much so that play-by-play voice Greg Brown’s enthusiasm bled into the Astros broadcast.

LOL YOU CAN HEAR BROWNIE GOING NUTS FROM THE VISITING BOOTH https://t.co/YGMNtWRyY1 — Connor Williams⚾📝 (@Wins_Williams) July 30, 2024

“Clear the deck! Cannonball coming! Michael A. Taylor has given the Bucs the lead in the ninth with a three-run blast,” Brown exclaimed before noting the homer immediately began sending fans to the exits.

OH MY, MICHAEL A. TAYLOR 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8nJtpGfmaB — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 30, 2024



Brown’s call and enthusiasm was so boisterous that it could be heard on the Astros broadcast. It was a great call, if you’re a Pirates fan. But for Astros fans sitting at home sharing Kalas’ gloom as they collectively pouted over Hader giving up the home run, having to hear Brown’s excitement usurp the broadcast surely added insult to injury. Perhaps a couple sound proofing acoustic panels will do the trick.

