Photo Credit: Apple TV

Moments after the Apple TV broadcast of the matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, the Phillies radio booth had some parting shots for Braves public address announcer Kevin Kraus that were captured on a hot mic for all to hear.

The Phillies were able to come away with an 8-6 victory on the road Friday night. So naturally, Kraus began to talk to the home crowd after the game in an attempt to relieve a bit of their disappointment about the loss.

“It’s not the outcome we hoped for but we had a good time right?” said Kraus.

At the very end of the Apple TV broadcast, Phillies radio broadcasters Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker could be heard in the background mocking Kraus’s attempt to talk to the crowd and further enjoying their team’s victory.

“Yeah, whatever,” said Franzke.

“It’s so much fun losing! Yay,” said Stocker.

Phillies radio booth got caught on a hot mic making fun of the Braves PA guy 😂 PA: “It’s not the outcome we hoped for but we had a good time right?” Phillies Booth: “Yea. Whatever.” “It’s so much fun losing!” pic.twitter.com/j5dzi9lUVQ — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) July 6, 2024

Obviously, there are far worse things that have been captured on a hot mic in an MLB game before… But still, it does lack a bit of sportsmanship to kill the PA announcer for simply doing his job and trying to encourage the fans after a loss.

But to be fair, the Braves and the Phillies do have a long-standing rivalry as NL East foes, which has only heated up considering both teams have been near the top of the division standings frequently in recent years. So some trash talk between the two teams should certainly be fair game.

