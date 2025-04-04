Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports; Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

If you’ve been wondering where Philadelphia Phillies radio analyst Larry Andersen is, you’re not alone.

The 71-year-old has been noticeably absent through the first two series of the 2025 MLB season. While Andersen has scaled back his schedule in recent years, as The Philadelphia Inquirer pointed out, complaints about the opposing team’s home run celebrations have been few and far between.

Instead of Andersen alongside Scott Franzke in the booth, former Phillies shortstop Kevin Stocker has handled the mic. Stocker, who began splitting time with Andersen in 2023, has taken on a larger role to start the season.

Andersen has yet to make the trip north with the Phillies. According to The Inquirer, he remains in Clearwater, Florida, where the Phillies hold their spring training, recovering from bladder surgery he underwent during camp.

He told The Inquirer that he had hoped to return to the booth for the home opener, but his recovery has been slower than expected due to radiation treatment.

Andersen now hopes to be back in Philadelphia sometime next week.

The Phillies will head to Atlanta after a weekend slate with the Los Angeles Dodgers, so it seems unlikely that Andersen will return in time to share his disdain for Marcell Ozuna’s theatrics. Andersen’s scaled-back schedule usually includes mostly home games, though.

And the good news is, he could be back in the booth as soon as April 14.

One of the last times Andersen was at Citizens Bank Park, he and Stocker threw out the first pitch before Game 1 of the NLDS. The New York Mets beat the Phillies in four games, clinching a 3-1 series win at Citi Field.