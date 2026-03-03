Credit: 94.1 WIP

We can’t agree on much in America right now, but one thing we thought we could all agree on is that if you cut your knee to the bone with a chainsaw, you should go to the hospital.

Even that wouldn’t be a unanimous decision, as Philadelphia Phillies color commentator Ben Davis demonstrated Tuesday.

Davis stopped by the 94WIP Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on Tuesday morning and was noticeably grimacing when he shared a story about how he chainsawed himself over the weekend.

Ben Davis still hasn’t been to the hospital after an encounter with a chainsaw on Sunday 🤯🩹 pic.twitter.com/Doq5JnQtBb — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 3, 2026

“I live on Pine Lane in Chadds Ford, and we have a lot of white pine. They’re terrible trees. If the snow gets on them, they fall. I had two big ones fall, and I got done cleaning up one the other day [with a chainsaw]… I was just about done the second one, and there was a branch that went into the ground, and I snipped it, and it came back, and the saw cut my knee cap.

“I am very, very fortunate. And last night I was laying in bed with my wife, and she said, ‘I’m so sorry this happened to you.’ And I said, ‘I’m thrilled it was only as bad as it was.’ It was only about three inches long, but it went to the bone. It’s a chainsaw. So I got sturdy strips holding it together and a big bandage on top with some Neosporin…”

That’s when the radio show hosts learned that Davis has yet to visit a hospital. Despite all of them urging him to do so, the Phillies broadcaster seemed adamant that he was just gonna kinda see how it goes for a bit.

“It needs stitches, but I’m okay. I’m fine. I’ve got a bandage on it, I’m good,” he said. “I do have to keep it straight because every time I kind of bend it, it opens up even more.”

Forget about the fact that Davis’s leg literally opens up every time he bends it; the thought of whatever was on those dirty chainsaw blades boring into flesh would be more than enough for us to make a pitstop at the local hospital. This is not a “rub some dirt in it” situation, Ben!

Honestly, we don’t know how Tom McCarthy handles all of his broadcasting partners.