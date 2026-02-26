Credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Spring training is a time of renewal, experimentation, and the joys of celebrating another Major League Baseball season.

That’s not just for the coaches and players. Broadcasters have the chance to ease back into the game and remember why they love spending the day at the ballpark before the grind of a season commences.

Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy took some time to enjoy Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers as a spectator, parking himself in right-center field just beyond the fence. With nothing but a Coors Light to keep him company, the play-by-play announcer was able to focus on the simple pleasure of watching the ballgame.

However, he was certainly noticed.

“Some of the hitters though are complaining. There’s a little glare coming off of right centerfield.” 🤣 https://t.co/bz5p8qyAdd pic.twitter.com/xzGRUNJBxu — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 25, 2026

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was speaking with the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcasters during the game when they all spotted the follically-challenged McCarthy.

“He looks good out there, getting some sun,” said Thomson, who then brought the zinger. “Some of the hitters, though, are complaining. There’s a little glare coming off of right centerfield.”

To his credit, McCarthy took the jab in stride.

Ok now that’s funny — Tom McCarthy (@TMacPhils) February 25, 2026

The good news for McCarthy is that once the season starts, it will be part-time broadcasting partner John Kruk who becomes the center of attention, leaving him to be the one laughing and throwing off zingers.