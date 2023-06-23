The Philadelphia Phillies played a very tough game against the division-leading Atlanta Braves on Thursday – at least until the game went to extra innings. While the game was tied 0-0 at the end of the ninth inning, the Braves broke the game open in the 10th inning, scoring five runs capped off by a solo home run by Marcell Ozuna. It was obviously a frustrating game, and it seems even the commentary team felt that frustration.

As Ozuna was running the bases following his 10th-inning home run, he took a brief moment to shake the hand of third base coach Ron Washington. The whole interaction took less than a second, but it was enough to generate some absolute outrage from Phillies radio color analyst Larry Anderson.

“What is that? They’re gonna stop in the middle of the third-base line and do a handshake?” Andersen said in disgust.

Phillies announcers were more than bothered by this hand dance between Marcell Ozuna and third base coach Ron Washington ? #MLB pic.twitter.com/ReGDlbukZe — Off The Deck Sports (@OTDSports_) June 23, 2023

“Ozuna just now steps on home plate,” play-by-play announcer Scott Franze said as Ozuna finally came home to score.

“That’s a joke. Ron Washington, that’s just not professional,” Anderson said. “Stop in the middle of the third-base line so they can do a little hand dance.”

In addition to Anderson’s outrage, Franze gave quite a bleak call on the Ozuna home run as the frustration from the extra-innings collapse was exacerbated by a dropped-ball error from Kyle Schwarber that kept the inning alive.

