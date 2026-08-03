Credit: Let’s Be Honest podcast

If Babe Ruth hit 714 home runs, but no one alive actually saw all of them, was he a real Major League Baseball player?

That’s the question Chicago Cubs All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong is asking. Crow-Armstrong recently joined Kristin Cavallari on her Let’s Be Honest podcast, where he was asked to share an “unpopular opinion” that he has. And while most people would probably answer with a lame take about pineapple on pizza or something, Crow-Armstrong exceeded expectations by sharing a wild Babe Ruth conspiracy theory.

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“This is gonna be crazy,” Crow-Armstrong admitted. “Babe Ruth never existed is one that I like. I heard some pitcher with the Mariners…I think he did some podcast on Zoom when he was going down the rabbit hole with somebody about how Babe Ruth never existed.”

The podcast Crow-Armstrong is referring to was a 2024 interview with Mariners pitcher Tayler Saucedo, in which he alleged that there aren’t many videos of Ruth playing baseball, so he must not be real.

Believe it or not, video was less prominent in the 1920s than it is today, which is part of the reason why video evidence of Ruth’s playing career is limited. There are still people alive who watched Ruth play in person, and his career was well-documented even without much video, but you would have to be 111 years old to have lived through all of his home runs. And without much video evidence or many firsthand recollections of Ruth playing, it seems like you can convince Crow-Armstrong of the conspiracy.

“We always talk about how the game is evolving, people might as well have been like underhanding the ball to that guy,” Crow-Armstrong continued. “And he’s regarded still as one of the best players ever. Might as well dive further into it and be like, well, maybe he just never existed.”

Crow-Armstrong did say “Babe Ruth never existed” as his “unpopular opinion,” but it sounded like he was more willing to question his greatness than his existence. JJ Redick questioned Bob Cousy’s greatness because he was playing against “plumbers and firemen,” but he didn’t question whether Cousy existed. Similarly, Crow-Armstrong seems to think Ruth may have been aided by the competition on his way to 714 home runs. But as hard as it is to believe Ruth was hitting more homers than entire teams during his career, it is a fact that Babe Ruth was a real human being who played baseball.