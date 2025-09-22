Sep 21, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after hitting a single against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

For the second straight season, Pete Alonso received a standing ovation from the Mets faithful in what could again be his final game at Citi Field.

Pete Alonso gets a standing ovation from the Citi Field crowd as he’s replaced for a pinch-runner in the 8th pic.twitter.com/ecBiCdhJzF — SNY (@SNYtv) September 21, 2025

Last year, the OMG Grimace-powered Mets needed until Game 161 to clinch a playoff spot, then relied on Alonso’s heroics in the Wild Card series to extend their season. He got five more playoff games in front of the home crowd before re-signing with the team in the offseason.

Alonso became the franchise’s all-time home run leader this season, surpassing Darryl Strawberry during one of his better campaigns in a Mets uniform. But the deal he signed practically guarantees he’ll opt out, forcing the front office into the same dance they did a year ago.

Before he hits the market for the second time in as many years, though, he’s tasked with getting the Mets back to the playoffs. Following Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Washington, New York is no longer in control of its playoff destiny. The Mets entered Monday tied with Cincinnati for the final National League Wild Card spot, but the Reds own the tiebreaker.

With six games left — all on the road — everything is in front of Alonso and the Mets. He doesn’t have time to think about whether he took his final at-bat as a Met at Citi Field, even if that’s the obvious question he’ll face.

When the New York Post’s Mike Puma asked if it crossed his mind that Sunday could be his last home game as a Met, Alonso was ready with an answer.

“If I had a nickel for how many times everyone in this room has said that and I received it every time someone said it, I’d be really, really rich,” Alonso said. “Again, we’ll see what happens. But, again, I’m a firm believer that the right thing is going to happen. You can’t necessarily control destiny. You can’t control what ifs, but again, for me, this place has been really special to me. This whole place, the people here, it’s really special here, obviously. Playing here at Citi is awesome; it’s super fun. I mean, the fans are awesome, super passionate, really dedicated to this team.”

Pete Alonso was asked if it entered his mind that today could be his last game at Citi Field as a Met: “If I had a nickel for how many times everyone in this room has said that and I received it every time someone said it, I’d be really, really rich.” pic.twitter.com/30XQCHXolh — SNY (@SNYtv) September 21, 2025

“I mean, again, how many times did that happen and look where we are,” he continued. “Not necessarily focused on hypotheticals. I’m just focused on going to Chicago and playing our best ball on Tuesday.”

The Mets and Alonso will need to do exactly that, or this really could be the end. History is on their side. They’ve made their best runs when their backs were against the wall. But asking lightning to strike twice, with the same player potentially walking out the door again, feels like tempting fate.

If the Mets miss the playoffs, Alonso’s departure becomes inevitable. The front office won’t make another sentimental play for a player approaching 31 who’ll command a multi-year deal. Either way, those fans giving him a standing ovation Sunday might have had the right idea. Whether it’s his last game at Citi Field or just his last regular season game there, Pete Alonso has earned every cheer.