We’re still a few weeks away from the season premiere of Peacock’s Sunday MLB package, but information about it continues to trickle out.

On Wednesday, NBC announced that the package would be branded as MLB Sunday Leadoff. Here’s a look at the logo.

The weekly package begins on May 8th with a broadcast of White Sox-Red Sox, which will be simulcast on NBC. The remainder of the schedule will air exclusively on Peacock, and the entire package of games will not air on RSNs. NBC will also air wraparound coverage for their weekly games, and talent has not been announced for either the game or studio coverage.

Additionally, the early Peacock window itself is somewhat exclusive – from the premiere until Labor Day (Peacock’s entire 18 game schedule), other MLB action will not begin until 1:30 PM ET. The first six Peacock games begin at 11:30 AM ET, with the final 12 beginning at noon ET.

Along with the regular season package (you can see the full schedule here), Peacock will also exclusively air the MLB All-Star Futures Game, which has traditionally aired the Sunday before the All-Star Game (head to head with live games) on MLB Network.

[NBC Sports]