Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes expects to get some grief from his teammates — for reasons that have nothing to do with his pitching.

Skenes, of course, is the boyfriend of LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne. The two were featured in Wednesday’s GQ magazine and with the feature, of course, came a photoshoot.

After his start on Wednesday, Skenes talked about the photoshoot. In his comments, Skenes made it clear that he knows he’s gonna get a hard time.

“It’s uh, I’m gonna get some flak in the locker room, I know that and I’m not looking forward to that,” Skenes said in a video shared by CBS Sports on Instagram. “Yeah, I didn’t know what GQ was until the offer came so glad I did it, I think. How’d I look? You guys think I look good?”

Skenes’ relationship with Dunne has been a hot topic in MLB circles. It’s been a talking point of game broadcasts (both from the Pirates and their opponents) and of course, with fans. During college football season, Skenes and Dunne appeared together as guest pickers on College Gameday.

As far as Skenes’ prediction that he’s going to get some flak from teammates? That’s probably a safe bet. That said, we’re reasonably sure he’ll find a way to get over it.