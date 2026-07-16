Credit: MLB Network

Do baseball broadcasters have the magical ability to jinx no-hit bids?

It’s something that many fans blame announcers for after the words are said (or hinted at) during a broadcast and the pitcher proceeds to lose the no-hitter.

New Philadelphia 76ers president Mike Gansey even delivered a video apology to Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo after being blamed for jinxing a no-hit bid from the left-hander while appearing on a recent NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast.

Well, MLB Network host Greg Amsinger decided to ask two pitchers who are a no-hit threat each time they take the mound, Paul Skenes and Jacob Misiorowski.

Skenes won the National League Young Cy Young Award in 2025, his second big-league season, while putting together a 1.97 ERA (and he had a 1.96 ERA as a rookie). Misiorowski has an MLB-best 1.62 ERA this season and has truly looked unhittable at times, led by a fastball that averages over 100 mph and has touched 105.5.

“Paul, I’ll start with you,” Amsinger said to Skenes on MLB Tonight ahead of Monday night’s Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. “Can broadcasters jinx no-hitters?”

“No,” Skenes replied.

“I don’t think,” Skenes continued with his thought, before he pointed to Misiorowski, who felt otherwise.

Misiorowski nodded his head repeatedly with a smile before saying, “Yes.”

“I think it’s anyone and everyone,” Misiorowski explained. “Don’t say it. Don’t say it.”

Paul Skenes and Jacob Misiorowski answer the age-old question of whether a broadcaster can jinx a no-hitter: pic.twitter.com/Y1ntLehLtW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2026

“Do I really carry that much power?” Amsinger asked.

“No, you don’t,” Skenes said. He even encouraged Amsinger to “go for it” with bringing up the no-hit bid if he has one in progress.

“Don’t say a word,” Misiorowski said. “Don’t say a thing.”

So, Brewers broadcasters and national broadcasters, be warned that Misiorowski might blame you for commentary alluding to his no-hit bids if his efforts come up short.