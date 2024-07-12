Paul Skenes on the Dan Patrick Show Credit: Dan Patrick Show
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes has only been in Major League Baseball for a few months, but some would argue he’s already the best pitcher in the league.

Torey Lovullo, who will be managing the National League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game next week, seems to think so. At the very least, he thinks Skenes is the best pitcher on his All-Star roster.

The Arizona Diamondbacks manager called in during Skenes’ Friday appearance on the Dan Patrick Show to let him know live on-air that he would be the starter on Tuesday.

“I thought it was my time to just butt in on a really special moment. I could see you guys were having your special time with Paul,” Lovullo said. “Paul … I just wanted to congratulate you. I’ve chosen you to be the starter for the National League in the 2024 All-Star game. It’s an unbelievable honor and one that’s so well deserved.”

Skenes played things close to the vest, offering a very reserved “That’s cool. That’s really cool.”

He’s (hopefully) got a long and impressive MLB career ahead of him, but Skenes has already cemented himself as one of the brightest stars in the big leagues.

