Credit: Foul Territory on X

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes had a media session at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, shortly before the 2026 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, and one day ahead of the MLB All-Star Game. Skenes was named to the National League All-Star team for the third time in his three big-league seasons, and he’s coming off a 2025 season that resulted in him winning the NL Cy Young Award.

Skenes was in the middle of answering a question when another reporter was heard saying, “Hey, Skenes. Hey. Hey, sorry. I just got the best interview of all time with Paul Skenes. Future Yankee.”

Understandably, Skenes didn’t know how to react to the comment, which also cut off his answer to someone else’s question.

Skenes forgot what he was trying to say before going silent for a few seconds.

“Wow, she’s super proud,” another reporter said.

“Who’s that?” Skenes asked.

Reporter: “Just got the best interview of all time with Paul Skenes. Future Yankee.” Paul Skenes: *Confused* 😂 pic.twitter.com/77VD2HSRsl — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 13, 2026

It’s never good journalism to cut off someone who’s in the middle of answering a question, and it’s also weird to add on the “future Yankee” comment.

There have been rumors going back to last year about the New York Yankees trying to acquire Skenes (but the Pirates reportedly didn’t even listen to their offer), and there’s been speculation for a while that he could eventually be traded there or could sign there down the road as a free agent.

But Skenes is currently on the Pirates and is proudly representing the team at the All-Star Game, and he’s under contract with Pittsburgh through the 2029 season. And the youthful Pirates are on the upswing with a 50-47 record, capped off by a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers to close out the first half.

It’s unprofessional in a media setting to refer to any athlete as a future member of any team other than the one they’re currently on, and it’s not a great way to get them to want to answer any additional questions going forward.