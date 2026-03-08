Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The World Baseball Classic saw a classic in Saturday’s contest between the Netherlands and Nicaragua.

The game-winning call at the end of that game was decidedly less classic.

Nicaragua led 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth and found themselves one out away from winning their first-ever WBC game. However, the Netherlands had hope with runners on 2nd and 3rd and Ozzie Albies at the plate. Sure enough, the Atlanta Braves’ second baseman launched the ball over the right-center field wall for a game-winning three-run blast that shocked fans at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

Paul Severino was on the call for Tubi and, unfortunately, he seemed to be confused about what the three-run blast actually meant.

OZZIE ALBIES CRUSHES A WALK-OFF 3-RUN HOMER TO GIVE TEAM NETHERLANDS A 4-3 WIN OVER NICARAGUA! Here’s how it looked and sounded on the Tubi broadcast. ⚾️💣🎙️🇳🇱 #WBC pic.twitter.com/wfg3Mg8BOS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 7, 2026

“Albies! Deep drive, right-center field! Down to their last breath! The Kingdom of the Netherlands takes the lead!” said Severino.

That “lead” was, of course, pretty final, and Severino seemed to realize that a moment later as Netherlands players crowded the plate for Albies’s arrival.

Still, the mistake marred the moment for some watching at home.

This may be the worst walk-off homer call in recent memory, however. Dude had no idea the game was over. https://t.co/lnPQPl893P — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) March 7, 2026

Easily the worst walk-off call I’ve ever heard. Especially for the first walk-off homer in WBC history. https://t.co/zUZ8KP0GIe — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) March 7, 2026

Absolutely brutal the announcer didn’t immediately click that this was a walk off https://t.co/2nD0Vb9qKR — Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) March 7, 2026

Call blunder or not, it will still go down as a great moment in World Baseball Classic history.