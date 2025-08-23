Photo Credit: Prime Video.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello struck Aaron Judge out in the first inning of Friday’s game against the New York Yankees. And, as Yankees announcer Paul O’Neill noted, Bello recorded the strikeout without throwing a single ball in the strike zone.

After Bello’s first offering to Judge was called a ball, his 1-0 offering looked to be outside. Still, umpire Lance Barrett called it a strike. Bello’s 1-1 pitch then seemed to be below the zone. Once again, though, Barrett called the pitch a strike. Yankees Play-by-play man Michael Kay noted that Bello was “throwing quality strikes” to Judge. O’Neill, though, didn’t quite agree that they were “strikes.”

“Both those pitches in this count, in my mind, are balls,” O’Neill said. “He has not thrown a strike in this count. But he’s been just off the corner and just below the strike zone. And Aaron Judge has two strikes on him.”

O’Neill then noted to fellow analyst David Cone that Barrett’s strike zone was “pitcher-friendly,” an opinion that would not change after Bello’s next pitch.

As Bello had gotten to a 1-2 count against Judge without throwing a single strike, he wisely continued that strategy on his next pitch. While the 1-2 pitch to Judge appeared to hit the bottom of the strike zone, it also looked to be well inside. Despite that, Barrett rang him up, calling Strike 3.

“You know what, that could’ve been an at-bat where not one ball was actually in the strike zone,” O’Neill said.

There’s certainly an argument to be made that hitters need to protect in a two-strike count, especially with a runner on base. That said, we can’t possibly dispute O’Neill’s take. Bello struck Judge out without throwing a pitch in the strike zone or getting Judge to offer at a single pitch.