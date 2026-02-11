Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Molitor is moving from radio to television this season, joining the Minnesota Twins’ TV broadcast rotation as an analyst for select games.

Molitor has been doing Twins radio work in recent years, but an opening emerged on the TV side when LaTroy Hawkins moved from the booth to the dugout. Hawkins, who spent nine of his 21 big league seasons pitching for Minnesota and had served as a Twins TV analyst since 2017, accepted his first coaching assignment this offseason when new manager Derek Shelton hired him as the team’s bullpen coach.

According to The Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman, Molitor fills that void and joins Justin Morneau, Trevor Plouffe, Denard Span, and Glen Perkins as the rotation of TV analysts this season. Cory Provus returns as play-by-play, while Audra Martin is back as the sideline reporter.

Molitor has been doing Twins radio work in recent seasons, so the move to television is a natural progression for someone who already has broadcasting experience with the organization. The bigger picture is what he brings to the booth. Molitor spent parts of seven seasons in Minnesota across two stints — as a player and coach — is a St. Paul native, and is one of the most accomplished players to wear a Twins uniform. His 21-year career produced 3,319 hits, a .306 career average, 504 stolen bases, and a World Series MVP with the 1993 Toronto Blue Jays. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2004.

Molitor actually worked as a Twins TV analyst in 1999 before transitioning into coaching. He served as the team’s bench coach (2000-01), then managed Minnesota from 2015-18, winning AL Manager of the Year in 2017. He’s been back with the organization as a special assistant in baseball operations since 2021, before picking up the radio work.

The Twins’ TV side has been a work in progress since Dick Bremer retired in October 2023 after 40 years as the franchise’s voice. When we covered Denard Span joining the broadcast rotation ahead of the 2024 season, the group was still finding its footing in the post-Bremer era. In Awful Announcing’s 2025 MLB local broadcaster rankings, the Twins finished 15th with a score of 2.30 — tied for the fewest F grades in the entire poll alongside the Blue Jays and Orioles.

The radio side told a different story, as Provus’s move to TV left a void that Kris Atteberry has struggled to fill in the eyes of some listeners. Moving Molitor to TV at least shores up the stronger of the two operations.