Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Patrick O’Neal is out after 13 years with the Angels.

The team released a statement on Wednesday confirming his departure from the broadcast team. “The Angels organization would like to thank Patrick O’Neal for his 13 years of dedication to the Angels broadcast team,” the statement read. “He brought a sense of pride to each telecast, something that was felt by Angels fans watching at home.”

The #Angels released the following statement on Patrick O’Neal’s departure from the broadcast team: The Angels organization would like to thank Patrick O’Neal for his 13 years of dedication to the Angels broadcast team. He brought a sense of pride to each telecast, something… — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) May 13, 2026

O’Neal responded on social media, saying he cherished every moment and every friendship he made during his time with the organization, and that the people — not the platform — were what he would miss most.

Thank you to the Angels for the amazing broadcast opportunities. I cherish every moment and every friend I made. It’s the great people I will miss the most. Chopping it up talking baseball with some of the best to ever do it. It will be hard to replace that. Go Halos! https://t.co/LRB4DaATZY — Patrick O’Neal (@Patrick_ONeal) May 13, 2026

According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Trent Rush — who called TV games in Toronto over the weekend — will now serve as the backup play-by-play voice when Wayne Randazzo is not available. Kent French will also return to work on the pre- and post-game shows. O’Neal, meanwhile, is still hoping to continue working on Kings broadcasts, per Fletcher, with those talks described as ongoing.

The Angels’ broadcast booth has seen significant turnover since Victor Rojas departed after the 2020 season, following 11 years as the team’s TV voice on Bally Sports West. Daron Sutton lasted just four months in 2021 before ownership pushed him out without explanation. Rich Waltz filled in for the remainder of that season. Matt Vasgersian then took on the primary role while juggling his ESPN and MLB Network commitments. O’Neal carried much of the play-by-play load during that stretch before Wayne Randazzo arrived from the Mets in 2023 and gave the booth its first settled lead voice since Rojas.

The Angels completed a deal earlier this season to launch their own TV network by purchasing a portion of Main Street Sports Group, and O’Neal’s departure leaves Randazzo and Gubicza as the unquestioned centerpieces of that broadcast going forward.