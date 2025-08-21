Photo Credit: Andrew Wagner on X

Pat Murphy won’t be sharing any of his pocket pancakes with a member of the Brewers’ press corps.

The Milwaukee Brewers, who almost never lose, have dropped three straight to the Chicago Cubs. Wednesday’s 4-3 loss saw the owners of baseball’s best record leave the bases loaded in the ninth inning. After another tough loss to the team breathing down their necks in the National League Central, Murphy praised his squad’s effort.

“I told them how proud I am of them because sometimes things don’t go their way,” Murphy told a group of assembled reporters in the manager’s office. “The way the wind’s blowing sometimes, you can’t try to fight it and break the branches. You let the branches blow, and they come back, and we’ll reset. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but we showed tremendous heart and tremendous relentlessness.”

He wasn’t as charitable toward Jacob Misiorowski, claiming the rookie fireballer, who allowed three runs on one hit with five strikeouts and three walks, had lost his focus and that his effort “wasn’t good enough.”

Last year’s NL Manager of the Year showed his team tough love but ultimately came away feeling proud of their effort. The same can’t be said for how he handled the questions that followed Wednesday’s game. When asked if the clubhouse mood was positive after an impromptu team meeting, Murphy’s patience ran out.

“No sh*t,” he snapped.

The follow-up question – whether Murphy got a good sense from his players – triggered a full meltdown.

“Why wouldn’t you?” Murphy shot back. “You trying to be negative? I think that’s kind of a dumb question, but yeah, there’s a great sense — the guys are in great spirits. They’re in line to break a franchise record for wins. Why wouldn’t they be in a great frame of mind? You think that they’re not professional players, you think that would make them think they’re not a good team?”

“No, I don’t think that at all,” the reporter replied, as Murphy buried his face in his hands and audibly sighed.

Murphy’s blow-up was over the top, but it happens. The Brewers are putting together their best regular season in years and lead the division, so maybe he’s just wound tight after three straight losses to the Cubs. But those were pretty softball questions from reporters doing their job, and going nuclear over some basic postgame inquiries makes him look petty, if nothing else.